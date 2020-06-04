NHL Rumors: Some Offseason Questions For Each Of The Seven Team That Didn’t Make The Playoffs

Some offseason questions for each of the team that didn’t make the playoffs

Josh Beneteau of Sportsnet: Questions for each of the seven teams that didn’t qualify for the 24-team playoff format.

Detroit Red Wings – How many of their pending free agents will be back next season? None of their UFAs including Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Ericsson should be expected to be back. RFAs like Robby Fabbri and Alex Biega should be re-signed but maybe not Brendan Perlini and Adam Erne. Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi should be big, new deals.

Ottawa Senators – What to do with all their draft picks? They have 13 picks in total, nine in the first three rounds. They could look to turn some of their picks into players.

San Jose Sharks – Is this the end of the era? Do they blow it up or take a run at it again? They have a lot of their core tied up long-term. Will Joe Thornton be back?

Los Angeles Kings – Will familiar faces return next season? Their trade value isn’t as high as it once was, but they might be able to get some assets for Jeff Carter, Dustin Brown and Jonathan Quick.

Anaheim Ducks – Who is going to score? Adam Henrique was their leading goal scorer with 26, followed by Jakob Silfverberg at 21. They have two first-round picks again or they could look to acquire some scoring help through a trade.

New Jersey Devils – Who will make their roster decisions? They are still be led by an interim GM Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Alain Nasraddine.

Buffalo Sabres – Which players are part of the solution? GM Jason Botterill said changes are coming. They could use an upgrade in net. Jack Eichel should be the only untouchable forward. A big move would be trading either of Rasmus Ristolainen or RFA Sam Reinhart.