NHL Rumors: Some potential fits for Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: There is an understanding in place between the Montreal Canadiens and Sean Monahan that he could be moved to a contender according to a Darren Dreger report.
Monahan could interest teams looking for a middle-six center that has been winning over 57 percent of his faceoffs. Six teams that could be trade fits for Monahan.
Boston Bruins – Without a first-round pick, they may not be in on Elias Lindholm and Monahan would be a cheaper option. It may cost a second-round pick and/or second-tier prospect. The Bruins don’t have a 2024 draft pick until the fourth round.
Colorado Avalanche – The Avs could use an upgrade on their second-line center. They are also without Valeri Nichushkin indefinitely. Could be a fallback if they don’t land a bigger piece. The Avs don’t have a second or third-round pick.
Seems like there are a few teams with interest in Sean Monahan. We get it. He still has a good reputation. However we would bit a bit careful & studying him in detail. Then make a decision based on that. https://t.co/sgLTcH4D9T pic.twitter.com/DKgU3hfvpg
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) January 11, 2024
Edmonton Oilers – Need and price may have the Oilers as the ideal suitor.
Toronto Maple Leafs – The Leafs have a scoring depth problem. The Leafs don’t have a second but could they package Pontus Holmberg and a pick? Should prioritize finding a defenseman or two.
Vancouver Canucks – Would be a cheaper option as they look for a top-six forward. Monahan more middle-six than top-six though.
Winnipeg Jets – Could use help on the draw and his leadership should fit in. They got almost all their draft picks and some second-tier prospects they could move.
Monahan still has something to give on the powerplay and above-average playmaking but I’m not certain if he can play the third line two-way centre role that an acquiring contender will likely be tempted to deploy him in. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/LBCLLJWmsS pic.twitter.com/qtOhV3Qbf4
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 15, 2024