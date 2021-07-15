NHL Rumors: Some Potential Los Angeles Kings Trade Targets

Kings could be looking at Bertuzzi and linked to a couple of Sabres
The Fourth Period: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake is looking to add another top-six forward and a left-handed defenseman. TFPs David Pagnotta reported on the NHL Network earlier this week that Blake is hoping to make a trade or two this month.
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi could be one of Blake’s targets.
“He’s a player Detroit’s listening on,” he said of Bertuzzi. “L.A. has some very good young pieces that they’re willing to move to bring in young-calibre star talent in return.”
The Kings have also been linked to Buffalo Sabres forwards Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.
They have shown some interest in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones but they may have more interest in finding someone to play the left side.
Spitballing Kings trade targets
John Hoven of Mayor’s Manor: Looking at each and determining who the Los Angeles Kings should target in a trade. The Kings have the cap space and assets this offseason.
These are not rumors, just players that would target and being as realistic as possible.
Anaheim Ducks – Rickard Rakell
Arizona Coyotes – Conor Garland
Boston Bruins – Jake DeBrusk
Buffalo Sabres – Sam Reinhart
Calgary Flames – Noah Hanifin
Carolina Hurricanes – Warren Foegele
Chicago Blackhawks – Nikita Zadorov
Colorado Avalanche – Brandon Saad
Columbus Blue Jackets – Seth Jones
Dallas Stars – Jamie Oleksiak
Detroit Red Wings – Tyler Bertuzzi
Edmonton Oilers – Evan Bouchard
Florida Panthers – Jonathan Huberdeau
Minnesota Wild – Kevin Fiala
Montreal Canadiens – Joel Armia
Nashville Predators – Filip Forsberg
New Jersey Devils – Will Butcher
New York Islanders – Adam Pelech
New York Rangers – Ryan Lindgren
Ottawa Senators – Connor Brown
Philadelphia Flyers – Travis Sanheim
Pittsburgh Penguins – Jason Zucker
San Jose Sharks – Timo Meier
St. Louis Blues – Jaden Schwartz
Tampa Bay Lightning – Mikhail Sergachev
Toronto Maple Leafs – Auston Matthews
Vancouver Canucks – J.T. Miller
Vegas Golden Knights – Mattias Janmark
Washington Capitals – Alex Ovechkin
Winnipeg Jets – Josh Morrissey