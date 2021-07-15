NHL Rumors: Some Potential Los Angeles Kings Trade Targets

Kings could be looking at Bertuzzi and linked to a couple of Sabres

The Fourth Period: Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake is looking to add another top-six forward and a left-handed defenseman. TFPs David Pagnotta reported on the NHL Network earlier this week that Blake is hoping to make a trade or two this month.

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi could be one of Blake’s targets.

“He’s a player Detroit’s listening on,” he said of Bertuzzi. “L.A. has some very good young pieces that they’re willing to move to bring in young-calibre star talent in return.”

The Kings have also been linked to Buffalo Sabres forwards Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart.

They have shown some interest in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones but they may have more interest in finding someone to play the left side.

Spitballing Kings trade targets

John Hoven of Mayor’s Manor: Looking at each and determining who the Los Angeles Kings should target in a trade. The Kings have the cap space and assets this offseason.

These are not rumors, just players that would target and being as realistic as possible.

Anaheim Ducks – Rickard Rakell

Arizona Coyotes – Conor Garland

Boston Bruins – Jake DeBrusk

Buffalo Sabres – Sam Reinhart

Calgary Flames – Noah Hanifin

Carolina Hurricanes – Warren Foegele

Chicago Blackhawks – Nikita Zadorov

Colorado Avalanche – Brandon Saad

Columbus Blue Jackets – Seth Jones

Dallas Stars – Jamie Oleksiak

Detroit Red Wings – Tyler Bertuzzi

Edmonton Oilers – Evan Bouchard

Florida Panthers – Jonathan Huberdeau

Minnesota Wild – Kevin Fiala

Montreal Canadiens – Joel Armia

Nashville Predators – Filip Forsberg

New Jersey Devils – Will Butcher

New York Islanders – Adam Pelech

New York Rangers – Ryan Lindgren

Ottawa Senators – Connor Brown

Philadelphia Flyers – Travis Sanheim

Pittsburgh Penguins – Jason Zucker

San Jose Sharks – Timo Meier

St. Louis Blues – Jaden Schwartz

Tampa Bay Lightning – Mikhail Sergachev

Toronto Maple Leafs – Auston Matthews

Vancouver Canucks – J.T. Miller

Vegas Golden Knights – Mattias Janmark

Washington Capitals – Alex Ovechkin

Winnipeg Jets – Josh Morrissey