NHL Rumors: Some Sharks Teammates Want Kane Gone, and a Second Buyout Window for the Sharks

Some teammates don’t want Kane back

Kevin Kurz: Have also confirmed Frank Seravalli’s report that San Jose Sharks have been trying to move Evander Kane earlier this offseason.

Several sources have said that a big reason is the strained relationship Kane has with many of his teammates.

There are at least a handful to his teammates that hope Kane doesn’t return.

Kane has a limited no-trade clause and it’s doubtful they’d be able to trade him.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: One source said that Evander Kane shows up late for games and practices and a general “disrespect for team rules.”

Another source added: “And zero consequences came, which caused a ripple effect with other, younger guys.”

Another source added: “It wasn’t easy dealing with him this season.”

Kane filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy back in January and listed $26.8 million in debts and $10.2 million in assets. It showed that he lost $1.5 million in gambling.

A buyout is a possibility

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: San Jose Sharks goaltender Adain Hill filed for salary arbitration on Sunday which now opens up a second buyout window for the Sharks.

The buyout window would be open for 48 hours after the files salary arbitration case.

A buyout would cost the Sharks $13 million over the first four years and then $1.833 million for the final four years. Kane would be on books until 2029.

With the reports about the strained relationship with teams, the gambling allegations, the Sharks have to at least consider a buyout.

The NHL’s investigation into Kane is expected to be concluded by the start of training camp. Gambling on any NHL game is prohibited.

The CBA states that any player betting on any NHL can be suspended or expelled by the commissioner.