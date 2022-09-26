NHL Rumors: Someone from each team who could get traded this year

The Athletic: Looking at each team and picking one player that could be traded.

Anaheim Ducks – John Klingberg – Could the Ducks get a first?

Arizona Coyotes – Shayne Gostisbehere – Could be a nice rental addition for someone.

Boson Bruins – Craig Smith – They’ll need to move some salary eventually.

Buffalo Sabres – Vinnie Hinostroza – Could lose ice-time this year to some youngsters.

Calgary Flames – Oliver Kylington – Might be able to afford to move him for help up front.

Carolina Hurricanes – Ethan Bear – Would be selling low on him right now.

Chicago Blackhawks – Patrick Kane – Could the Blackhawks flip at the deadline and then re-sign him?

Colorado Avalanche – Martin Kaut – Might need a change of scenery.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Gustav Nyquist – If they are out of it, they could move at the deadline.

Dallas Stars – Anton Khudobin – Unlikely to make the Stars roster.

Detroit Red Wings – Olli Maatta – On a one-year deal and contender could be looking for a shutdown defenseman at the deadline.

Edmonton Oilers – Jesse Puljujarvi – They’ll need to move out some salary at some point.

Florida Panthers – Patric Hornqvist – May take a sweetener to move his 5.3 million cap hit.

Los Angeles Kings – Sean Walker – If he can bounce back from knee surgery, he could interest some teams.

Minnesota Wild – Matt Dumba – A pending UFA that has been in the rumor mill for years.

Montreal Canadiens – Evgeni Dadonov – His value will increase if he plays well and the Canadiens could retain salary to increase the return.

Nashville Predators – Eeli Tolvanen – A change of scenery could be needed.

New Jersey Devils – Damon Severson – Right-handed defenseman and a pending free agent.

New York Islanders – Anthony Beauvillier – Hard to tell what his trade value is.

New York Rangers – Kaapo Kakko – If they want to add a big piece before the deadline, he could be used as bait.

Ottawa Senators – Nikita Zaitsev – Won’t be easy to move his salary.

Philadelphia Flyers – James van Riemsdyk – Pending UFA and the Flyers can retain salary.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Pierre-Olivier Joseph – Could be used to help the Penguins add in another area.

San Jose Sharks – Nick Bonino – Defensive center that can contribute some offense.

Seattle Kraken – Joonas Donskoi – Pending UFA that should get some interest.

St. Louis Blues – Klim Kostin – Likely wouldn’t get much for him.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Cal Foote – Could be used as a piece at the deadline to take another run at it.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Justin Holl – Carries a $2 million cap hit and the Leafs may need the space at the deadline.

Vancouver Canucks – Michael DiPietro – His agent asked to be able to talk to other this offseason.

Vegas Golden Knights – Phil Kessel – If Vegas isn’t in the hunt, could be used to recoup some draft assets.

Washington Capitals – Lars Eller – Could be expendable if their young players run with it.

Winnipeg Jets – Brendan Dillon – They are deep on the blue line and he’d get plenty of interest.