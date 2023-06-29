NHL Rumors: Soucy, Myers, Puljujarvi, Rangers, Penguins, Blue Jackets, and the Ducks

On Carson Soucy and Tyler Myers
Frank Seravalli: “I’ve heard lots of rumblings around Carson Soucy. I also think the Canucks and, I believe it’s the San Jose Sharks, have talked about Tyler Myers, something to keep an eye on.”
Jesse Puljujarvi won’t be qualified and has double hip surgery
Chris Johnston: The Carolina Hurricanes won’t be qualifying forward Jesse Puljujarvi and he’ll become a UFA.
There is talk that Puljujarvi recently had double hip surgery and will have a lengthy recovery.
No buyouts for the New York Rangers
Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers didn’t put anyone on waivers today.
They would have had to put someone like Barclay Goodrow on waivers by 12:00 PM ET tomorrow in order to buy them out.
If anyone files for salary arbitration, that would open up a second buyout window.
Penguins looking to upgrade their blue line, as well as trading a Dman
Rob Rossi: Have heard that the Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to trade for a top-four defenseman before/during free agency.
The Penguins are also trying to find a team who is interested in defenseman Jeff Petry.
Rob Rossi: The Penguins are interested in Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin.
The Pens see him as a nice top-pairing partner for Kris Letang.
They would need to get creative with their trade offer as there are many interested teams and the Penguins don’t have a lot of assets.
The Blue Jackets tried to move in the first round
Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen called Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek yesterday morning in an attempt to move up from No. 4 to No. 2.
“I had a brief conversation this morning and he wasn’t moving, so … I think two, three and four, we all thought we were going to get a really good player and let’s wait and see who it is.”