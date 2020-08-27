NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

It will be hard for the Blues to fit in a new Pietrangelo deal … Binnington will be a UFA after next season

Scott Burnside of The Athletic: It is hard to see how the St. Louis Blues can fit in an Alex Pietrangelo extension without him taking a hometown discount. There had been some talk earlier this season that he might be a fit with the Vegas Golden Knights, but after they traded for Alec Martinez, there may not be a fit anymore. The Toronto Maple Leafs are often mentioned as a potential landing spot for Pietrangelo, but they have enough salary cap issues.

The Blues extended Justin Faulk earlier this year as insurance if Pietrangelo left, but his seven-year at $6.5 million cap and a no-trade clause may be a bit of anchor for them now.

Lou Korac of NHL.com: St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has a year left on his contract at a $4.4 million salary cap hit. He’ll be a UFA after next season.

Just take care of what you can control,” Binnington said. “That’s kind of my game and myself. The rest will take care of itself, let the money chase you.

Qualifying offer for Rodrigues doubtful but Maple Leafs want to talk

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Newly acquired 27-year old forward Evan Rodrigues would require a $2 million qualifying offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs are looking to clear salary cap space, so a qualifying offer seems doubtful. GM Kyle Dubas does plan on talking to his camp.

“Depth is something we really have to be careful about,” Dubas said. “That’s why it was important for us to have Rodrigues in the deal as well and begin to have a conversation with his representatives about the opportunity that may be here for him.”

The Maple Leafs could enter the season with a bit of cap room and accrue more space during the season to allow them to be a little more aggressive at the trade deadline.