NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues: Allen, Petrangelo, Gunnarsson, Dunn, Faulk, Schwartz, Maroon and the Expansion Draft

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag – part one last week) The St. Louis Blues have Ville Husso to backup Jordan Binnington and moving Jake Allen‘s salary cap hit made sense.

One source said that Blues offered Alex Pietrangelo a five-year deal that was closer to $7 million than to $8 million. There is some belief that Pietrangelo hasn’t been happy with the way things have been handled and the offers he’s received. reported last month that he asked for Blue for less than $9 million and the Blues haven’t gone higher than $8 million. Get the feeling they could meet in the middle.

If the Blues re-signed Pietrangelo they’d likely have to trade one of their defensemen. Trading Carl Gunnarsson would only save the Blues $1.75 million.

Don’t think the Blues are considering trading Vince Dunn this offseason. He’s controllable with no arbitration rights. They could have him next year at $2.5 to $3 million. If they can’t get him re-signed after next season, then a trade could be a possibility.

Don’t see any team wanting Justin Faulk‘s seven-year, $45.5 million deal.

Don’t think the Blues want to trade Jaden Schwartz. He has a year left at $5.35 million and it may take at least $7 million on a seven- or eight-year deal to extend him. If the Blues are able to re-sign Pietrangelo, they might have to consider trading Schwartz.

Think a Pat Maroon return is a long shot. If they were able to move Tyler Bozak‘s contract it might make some sense to try and bring Maroon back.

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag – part two) Believe that David Perron and Justin Faulk will be two players the St. Louis Blues leave exposed for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

If Alex Pietrangelo re-signs, their protected list could look like: Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly, Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas, Oskar Sundqvist, Jordan Kyrou, Alex Pietrangelo, Colton Parayko, Vince Dunn and Jordan Binnington.