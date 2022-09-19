NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and Mathew Barzal

The St. Louis Blues don’t have a lot of cap space for their pending UFAs

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch: The St. Louis Blues locked up two pending RFAs this offseason to huge deals – Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou. Now, what about their pending UFAs that include Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Niko Mikkola.

Fitting in their cap numbers wouldn’t be an easy task. GM Doug Armstrong said that they will let the season play out for the above-mentioned UFAs. Armstrong when asked if they won’t be any in-season negotiations:

“It means if we do, we’ll do it behind closed doors,” Armstrong said, with a laugh. “That’s two major signings right now (Thomas and Kyrou.) I haven’t seen these (other) guys this year. Once camp starts we’ll bump into each other and we’ll talk. But right now, our focus is on this year for sure. … But these are key players for us.”

The 31-year-old O’Reilly has been the backbone of the team and appears to love playing in St. Louis. The 30-year-old Tarasenko put up 82 points last season after he requested a trade, and he hasn’t rescinded his request. Both players won’t be getting eight-year deals, and it would be O’Reilly over Tarasenko if only re-signing one player.

The Blues have $67.55 million committed to 13 players for next season.

Would O’Reilly take less than his current $7.5 million? How much less? Would he take a four-year deal or want more term?

Mathew Barzal hopes to remain with the Islanders for the rest of his career

Sportsnet: Matt Barzal on 32 Thoughts Podcast when Elliotte Friedman mentions, ‘Mathew Barzal, career Islander.’

“I mean, if things go well, I’d love to play my career on Long Island. I take a lot of pride in that. I think, a couple of my favorite athletes of all-time, Michael Jordan, Sidney Crosby. I mean Tom Brady is in Tampa now but he was with New England for so long. That’s just I think a really cool thing.

Seeing Malkin re-sign back in Pittsburgh this summer, it was so cool to see Geno, Sid, stay their whole career in Pittsburgh.

So, that’s something hopefully I can do.”

** NHLRumors transcription