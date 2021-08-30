NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Buffalo Sabres

Tarasenko still getting interest, Thomas needs a new deal and Bozak wants to stay

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers could still be interested in Vladimir Tarasenko. If the Blues were willing to retain some salary they likely could trade him. If they don’t retain money, they’ll likely will not be able to trade him.

The New York Islanders could still be interested but nobody knows how much salary cap space they have available since they haven’t really released any signings.

Do believe that Tarasenko will be traded before the start of the season. Some people believe it’s 50-50 that they will trade him but thinks it’s higher.

If the Blues were to retain between $2 to $3 million they could get a decent draft pick and prospect in return. Islanders Scott Mayfield and Anthony Beauvillier have had their names have come up in speculation.

Wouldn’t rule out a bigger deal that involved Jack Eichel and Tarasenko. Don’t think there have been serious talks between the Blues and Sabres. Believe the Blues did show some interest in Eichel.

The Blues still need to sign RFA forward Robert Thomas. They have $2.2 million salary cap space and he could be looking for more than the Blues signed Jordan Kyrou for – $2.8 million. The Blues could put Oskar Sundqvist ($2.75 million) on the LTIR but then would need to create space for when he returns.

Tyler Bozak is skating in St. Louis and would like to re-sign with the Blues but there are the salary cap issues.

Adams overplayed his hand with Eichel. Should they let him have the surgery?

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: It seems obvious that Jack Eichel will miss the start of the season regardless of who he’s playing for. Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams was wanting a big package for Eichel and has overplayed his hand. He won’t get full value for him in any trade.

If Eichel went ahead with the disc replacement surgery on his own, he risks having his contract voided and teams may not be lining up to pay $10 million over five years.

Eichel’s no-movement clause doesn’t kick in until next summer so the Sabres don’t have that pressure at the moment.

The Sabres could allow the surgery and then hope Eichel comes back and improves his trade value. Some say that bringing him back wouldn’t be good for the room as their captain wants out.

It seems hard for a team to want to trade for a $50 million player (five years) right now with a big question mark on his neck issues.