NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues. and the Montreal Canadiens

St. Luis Blues GM on their pending UFAs

Lue Korac: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on their players who are entering the final year of their contracts and will be UFAs: “O’Reilly, Tarasenko, Barbashev, Mikkola, these guys are all going to be UFA’s. Right now, we’re going to just let the season play itself out, have these guys play.

What we try and do is work behind the scenes and have these press conferences when the job is done, not as a day to day update on what we’re doing. These are key players for us. We’ve wrapped up a big part of our future and we’re in the here and now and today.

The players I just spoke of are going to be very good players next year and the year after and we’re going to see if we can find a way to keep this band together, but I think we all know the salary cap is the salary cap. It is what it is.

The league signed up to it, but so did the players. The players signed up for the salary cap. They have to deal with the ramifications like teams do.”

Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson getting some trade interest

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: Renaud Lavoie of TVA said earlier this week that Montreal Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson is getting some trade interest.

“I know there’s a lot of interest across the league for a defenceman like Edmundson,” Lavoie said on TVA Sports Monday. “I don’t think he’ll be traded now, but I can tell you that there are some pretty attractive offers. They can continue to become even more attractive in the coming months.”

Edmundson has another year left at $3.5 million and it’s doubtful the Canadiens would trade him before the NHL trade deadline. He was named an alternate captain on Monday.

At the deadline, the Canadiens might entertain the idea.