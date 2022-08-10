NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Islanders

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Vladimir Tarasenko won’t be moved for nothing … How low would Ryan O’Reilly go on a new contract?

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) The St. Louis Blues need Jordan Binnington to play well for them to have some success this season. Binnington’s contract is one of the reasons Ville Husso is no longer with the team.

GM Doug Armstrong explored trading for Matthew Tkachuk. He’s explored moving Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko could walk after the season.

Armstrong doesn’t want to trade Tarasenko for nothing and he’d would rather have his production this season than move him for less than what he wants.

Would want to re-sign Ryan O’Reilly for three years at $5 million per, and that may seem low. Not sure O’Reilly would take less. Maybe Armstrong includes a no-movement clause.

Do the Islanders have deals for Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov?

James Nichols: Have been told that there are deals done for New York Islanders RFA defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov but the haven’t been filed with the league year.

A seven-year deal for Nazem Kadri from the Islanders

James Nichols: David Pagnotta on Monday on TSN Radio: “Seven-year contract for Nazem Kadri with the #isles. They’ll announce that soon… They pretty much have that set in, it’s a formality from what I’ve heard. Just paperwork and making sure all the money, the dollars, and cents all fit…”

James Nichols: Frank Seravalli Tuesday on the DFO Rundown: “I think (the #isles) put an offer on the table for Kadri. Other teams have told me they believe it’s in the 7×7 range.”

The Islanders will need to move out salary

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: If the New York Islanders are going to sign UFA center Nazem Kadri, they are going to have to move someone out.

Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier have had their name in the rumor mill for a while now, but recently Jean-Gabriel Pageau has been added to the list.

Pageau has four years left at $5 million per, plays center, and has a 16-team no-movement clause.

Yes, Kadri would bring more offensively than Pageau but Pageau does other things – block shots, hits, and kills penalties.

Losing Pageau would be more crucial to the Islanders than many think.