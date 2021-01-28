NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Vancouver Canucks

Several reasons may lead to Dunn’s availability

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn as had early-season struggles and was healthy scratched.

“He’s got to clean up the mistakes, that’s the bottom line,” Berube said. “That’s it, that’s all I’m going to say about that. He knows, we talked. I love Dunner, but you’ve got to clean the mistakes up.”

Dunn will be a restricted free agent after this season and will have arbitration rights. He signed a one-year, $1.85 million a few days before camp and might have a bit of resentment.

Given the emergence of Niko Mikkola, Dunn’s slow start, the expansion draft, and the Blues future cap situation could all play into him being in the trade rumor mill.

Though he’s on a decent deal this year, they’ll need to move a bit of salary when Vladimir Tarasenko is ready to return, and it may give them a little more wiggle room at the trade deadline.

If the Blues went with seven forwards, three defense and one goalie for the Seattle expansion draft, they would need to expose one of Colton Parayko, Torey Krug, Justin Faulk and Dunn.

It’s believed the Blues are looking for a first-round pick for Dunn, or an equivalent player. Given their cap situation, a high draft pick is more likely.

The Philadelphia Flyers, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets may be among the teams interested.

The Canucks could be in the market for a defenseman

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks and if there are any defensemen on the trade market.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“You only have one choice in this COVID year, and that is to completely give up, or just march into the headwind and deal with it as best you can. I don’t think the Canucks are completely giving up, nor should they and so I think they are going try to march into the headwind and solve it themselves. Now, there’s a couple defensemen out there I wonder about. Victor Mete in Montreal. I’m wondering, Dermott’s a scratch in Toronto, and Vince Dunn in St. Louis, who I think is available. He comes with a longer quarantine obviously. I don’t know the answer to all this. I’m sure that the Canucks are looking around to see if there’s some help they can get but there’s no guarantees you’re getting it. I think your only choice is to say, ‘you know what, this is our group, this is what we’ve got, and we’re going to try and make it work.'”

Bik Nizzar and Jamie Dodd discuss Friedman’s comments. It’s not going to be easy for Mete to move up the Canadiens depth chart, so dealing from a surplus for the Canadiens makes sense and the Canucks could look there.

Now the St. Louis Blues may be wanting a first-round pick for Vince Dunn but there is a difference between what you want and if someone would pay it. Not sure he’s worth that much. The Canucks should be interested in Dunn but not at that price, a first-rounder should be a non-starter.