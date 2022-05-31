NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Wait for Barry Trotz

Keys to the offseason for the St. Louis Blues

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski: Looking at some key decisions the St. Louis Blues will have to make this offseason.

The Blues should try to re-sign pending UFA goaltender Ville Husso.

Does forward Vladimir Tarasenko still want to be traded?

33-year-old forward David Perron is another pending UFA the Blues will need to make a decision on. Where does he fit into their future plans?

Their blue line will need some work, possibly adding some veterans that can play a good size role. Pending RFA defenseman Scott Perunovich and Niko Mikkola will need new contracts.

Teams waiting for Barry Trotz

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on teams waiting for Barry Trotz to make his decision.

“Meanwhile, coaching search. It’s kind of ground to a bit of a hault these days. Teams are doing their interviews, but I think there are a number of teams who are waiting for Barry Trotz to make his decision on what his future will be.

From what I understand guys, I think Barry Trotz has let it be known to teams that he’s not in a hurray to make his choice, and he won’t make his decision until he sure it right for himself and his family.

He’s spoken to Winnipeg. He’s spoken to Philly as Jeff reported. He’s spoken to Vegas. I believe he’s spoken to Detroit, and aslo believe he still going to speak to Dallas. And if I’ve missed anybody it’s not for the lack of trying.

Jets fans are always asking, are the Jets serious? Are the Jets serious? Yes, I do believe the Jets are very serious and very competitive.

But like I said, Trotz has indicated he will take his time to make sure it’s the right move for him and his family and he won’t rush it.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

