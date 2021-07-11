NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko

David Pagnotta: Believe that some teams have asked for and have received the medical records for Vladimir Tarasenko.
Andy Strickland: “I think there’s a lot more to the story than just him being unhappy with how his shoulder has been handled. There’s a significant disconnect between he and some teammates and the team would be exploring a trade this summer regardless if 91 asked out or not.”
TSN: Pierre LeBrun on That’s Hockey when asked how he sees the Vladimir Tarasenko trade request playing out.
** NHLRumors.com transcription
“You know, one of the interesting things about this offseason is that there’s a few players around the league that want out, and there aren’t teams with a lot of cap room. So I don’t know if there is a guarantee he will move.
The one thing that’s appealing to me with him is not only his talent, but the fact that he has only two more years on his deal at a $7.5 million cap hit. Not a cheap cap hit but in terms of term, that may not scare too many teams.
So I think he’ll move but he’s had shoulder issues as you know Gino over the last couple years, and that certainly probably gives some teams pause. I would also say that, as my colleague at The Athletic Jeremy Rutherford first reported, ya he’s asked for a trade, I kind of sense that maybe this is probably mutually beneficial that both teams kind of part ways.
So again, it’s the player that wants out but I don’t think it’s the end of the world that ultimately depending on how this deal works out for the St. Louis Blues.”