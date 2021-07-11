NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko

David Pagnotta: Believe that some teams have asked for and have received the medical records for Vladimir Tarasenko.

Andy Strickland: “I think there’s a lot more to the story than just him being unhappy with how his shoulder has been handled. There’s a significant disconnect between he and some teammates and the team would be exploring a trade this summer regardless if 91 asked out or not.”

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on That’s Hockey when asked how he sees the Vladimir Tarasenko trade request playing out.

** NHLRumors.com transcription