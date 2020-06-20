NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, and the New Jersey Devils

The Blues won’t bring Kevin Shattenkirk back. Schwartz will get paid on his next deal

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) If Alex Pietrangelo doesn’t re-sign with the St. Louis Blues, don’t expect the Blues to re-sign Kevin Shattenkirk. The Blues already have Colton Parayko and Justin Faulk on the right side. Shattenkirk’s departure wasn’t overly smooth either.

Blues forward Jaden Schwartz has a year left on his contract at $5.35 million. On his next deal, he’ll get more than Brayden Schenn‘s $6.5 million. He is worth it, but there is some uncertainty surrounding future salary caps.

Robert Thomas has a year left on his entry-level deal. The Blues may want to get an extension done sooner than later, but if he waits, there could be more money available.

Sabres need some patience

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The Buffalo Sabres don’t have a lot of depth down the middle after Jack Eichel. They do have Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt, but you need a little more patience for those two. Mittelstadt will get an opportunity next season and could eventually slide to the third-line behind Eichel and Cozens. The Sabres don’t need to spend money in free agency or give up the assets in a trade to fill the hole. They just need to develop and be patient.

There hasn’t been any updates or reports on the New Jersey Devils coaching position since the June 11th report that interim GM Tom Fitzgerald is interviewing people. Alain Nasreddine is still under consideration. Fitzgerald future is unknown as well, and the Devils don’t appear to be in rush.

Sabres ownership overruled GM

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Multiple sources have said that former Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill had verbal agreements for extensions for Krys Barch (player development coach) and Chris Taylor (AHL coach) but were delayed by ownership and are not going to be honored.

Lance Lysowski: Multiple sources have confirmed Friedman’s report. Neither verbal agreement will be honored by Sabres owners.

Botterill doesn’t like giving term to free agents. He was overruled by ownership on Jeff Skinner‘s contract.

The Pegula’s are saying the Sabres are not rebuilding because you don’t want Jack Eichel’s patience wearing thin in Buffalo.