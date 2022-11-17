NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong will always listen to ideas

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Canada vs. USA. Do It, You Cowards! on the St. Louis Blues.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan O’Reilly quote from the weekend: “I’m suppose to lead this team. I’m not doing nearly enough. I know other guys too, there’s a lot more that needs to be done. I don’t have an answer for you. I just know what I’m doing isn’t working.”

Friedman: “This isn’t a player who didn’t strike me as a player who is angry with the organization of anything of that. But when Ryan O’Reilly lays his frustration bare, he really lays it bare. There’s no hiding how he’s feeling.

First of all, losing stinks and I think he was tired of the losing. No question about that. But I also kind of wondered with him, was just a matter of, he’s sitting there thinking ‘I had something really special here in St. Louis. We won a Stanley Cup together.’ I think in that moment you’re kind of wondering, cause you’re emotional after a game like that, is this coming to an end?

And I think the Blues are a team that everyone kind of knows, if you go to Doug Armstrong with an idea, he’s going to listen to your idea.

I don’t think he’s trading like Thomas and Kyrou or anything like that, but other than that, I think if you come to him with idea, he’s at least going to think about things.

Obviously, you’re right, they needed that win. That was huge to get that win. But when I saw O’Reilly last week, he knew what he said about Buffalo that it was the end there and he wanted it to be the end. This one here, he doesn’t want it to be the end. It’s very different. It’s not the same at all. But to me I saw a guy who, oh boy, if this doesn’t get better, it could be the end. And that would be really sad for me.”