NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues – Hoffman, Tarasenko, Steen, Perry, Dunn, and Husso

Could the Blues use another scorer? Would need to use LTIR space

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: There are some who believed that the St. Louis Blues needed scoring help before Vladimir Tarasenko underwent his third shoulder surgery.

Mike Hoffman remains available. The Blues would need to figure out their LTIR situation to find the salary cap room. When asked on Friday if the Blues could be interested, GM Doug Armstrong.

“I’m not saying we wouldn’t,” he said. “(But) in all contracts, in my opinion, there’s a dollar value, where it just makes sense to do it without trying to jam a square peg into a round hole. I don’t believe there’s a premium we need to pay to fill a hole.”

The Blues are already $1.2 million over the cap ceiling, and RFA Vince Dunn could cost at least $2.5 million. That would put them $3.7 million over, with teams allowing to go 10 percent over during the offseason.

LTIR’ing both Tarasenko and Alex Steen would be a combined $13.25 million. The Blues would obviously keep in mind that they would need that space back when they are ready to return. Adding Hoffman at $4.5 would put them at $8.2 million. Tarasenko is at $7.5 million.

GM Armstrong believes the Blues are deep up front. doesn’t expect them to be interested in bottom-six UFAs like Andreas Athanasiou or Justin Abdelkader. Corey Perry might be of interest for some leadership while Steen is out.

Not have Dunn signed by now is not an issue

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong doesn’t see not having restricted free agent Vince Dunn signed by now an issue.

“Usually, if they get signed it happens quickly (in the offseason),” Armstrong said this week. “If not, you wait till you get closer to coming back to work.”

Armstrong notes it’ss not uncommon for RFAs to wait until the start of training camp. Dunn received a qualifying offer from the Blues, as did fellow RFA defenseman Jake Walman. Both could receive an offer sheet, but those are rare. The Blues have potential LTIR space if need be.

“With the (Alexander) Steen and (Vladimir) Tarasenko situations we have an abundance of cap space, so we’re not concerned about that at all,” Armstrong said.

Barring the acquisition of a backup goaltender, it’s looking like Ville Husso will back up Jordan Binnington.