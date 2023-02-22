NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, and the Washington Capitals

Not all teams wanted to give up a first

Joshua Kloke: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong after trading Ryan O’Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs: “Not every team is willing to give a first-round pick no matter how good the player is. So, the list of teams that were in this was quite small.”

Could the St. Louis Blues be looking at Timo Meier?

TSN: The St. Louis Blues have been selling but are looking to retool quickly and they’re looking for players who are 25-26 according to Pierre LeBrun and Blues GM Doug Armstrong. The Blue have inquired about San Jose Sharks pending RFA forward Timo Meier.

NHL Rumors: Timo Meier – Where could he end up? Are the Sharks slow playing this?

“Remember, the Blues now have three first-round picks, and my understanding is the Blues would be ready to part with two first-round picks in a package for Meier. But again, they’re not alone in this, there’s lots of interest.

The Winnipeg Jets are also among the teams that have inquired. The Vegas Golden Knights too, and of course, the two teams that we’ve pointed out for a while now – New Jersey and Carolina. I still think they’re the frontrunners.”

The Sharks like Devils Fabian Zetterlund

James Nichols: Have been told that one of the players the San Jose Sharks like is New Jersey Devils forward Fabian Zetterlund. Not saying that Zetterlund has been in an offer or anything.

NHL Rumors: The West is wide open

Dmitry Orlov talks not progressing and teams are calling

TSN: Washington Capitals pending UFA defenseman Dmitry Orlov has had his name come up in the rumor mill according to Chris Johnston. The Capitals have struggled of late and teams are calling the Capitals about their pending UFAs. The Capitals and Orlov have held some extension talks but a source said yesterday they have gone nowhere.

“And so I don’t think the Capitals have given up on signing Orlov, I don’t think they’ve committed to being full on sellers, but if they get either a strong offer right now, or he’s unsigned at the end of next week, I think they have a very interesting decision on Orlov.”