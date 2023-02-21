NHL Rumors: The West is wide open

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Big Daddy Kane on the Western Conference and how wide open it is.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Like the Eastern teams aren’t done. And so I’m looking here, and I’m like, ‘hello, Western Conference. Did you alarm not go off this morning?’

Like that Conference is wide open. Wide open. And who’s going to be the team to step up and do something?

I’ll tell you this. The two or three I’m really looking at here is, we know LA is in on Chychrun. Has a standing offer for him.

We just talked about Winnipeg. I do think they’re going to add something, but the two teams everybody’s looking at, Vegas cause it’s Vegas. And I know Kelly McCrimmon hates the ‘we’re in on everyone.’

Marek: “They are. They are though.”

Friedman: “In this particular situation it makes sense. You lost Mark Stone. You got a good team. They beat Tampa (Saturday) night in a really good entertaining game. You’ve got a good team. You missed the playoffs last year. You’re plus 27 in goals for. that’s a really good number.

And everybody’s looking at them saying, they know the owner. They know the way last year went. They’re going to do something. What is it?

And the other one is Edmonton. Saturday’s a big phone day for me, and I’m talking to someone and they’re saying, ‘I see all these (Erik) Karlsson rumors with Edmonton. I see all these Patrick Kane rumors with Edmonton. It’s obvious at the very least they’re thinking about taking a big swing. A really big swing. And so the guys says to me, even though you guys make up everything, I said thanks, it’s obvious by the noise that those two teams are thinking big.