NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues To Leave Vladimir Tarasenko Unprotected Despite Trade Interest

Frank Seravalli: Have been hearing that the St. Louis Blues won’t be protecting Vladimir Tarasenko and will protect Ivan Barbashev instead.

James O’Brien: Tarasenko’s remaining two years.

2021-22: $7.5M cap hit, $9.5M base salary

2022-23: $7.5M cap hit, $5.5M base salary

“Sets the stage for a pump-and-dump trade opportunity.”

Frank Seravalli: There were at least four teams that were interested in Tarasenko that were willing to take on his full salary cap hit it.

There were a few other teams that wanted salary retained.

Not sure why the Blues didn’t end up moving him before the trade freeze. Will be interesting to see if the Kraken select him.

David Pagnotta: Was told that teams were good with Tarasenko’s medical reports but just couldn’t get the trade details worked out.

Teams that wanted the Blues to retain salary, wanted more to be retained. Not all teams required money to be retained.

Danny Webster: The Vegas Golden Knights did talk to the Blue about Tarasenko but they wanted the Blues to retain salary. Not clear on all of the packages, but one proposal did involve Cody Glass. The Blues obviously passed on it.

James O’Brien: “A healthy Tarasenko could be sought-after at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline, next offseason, or even the 2023 trade deadline. Not a bad gamble to make, especially if the Kraken believe that they’re otherwise not going to spend *THAT* much money.”

James O’Brien: “A bold move would be the Kraken calling for a pick from the Blues in order to take on Tarasenko”

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Sources are saying that being left unprotected isn’t the top reason that Vladimir Tarasenko is disappointed right now, it’s that he hasn’t been traded yet. He asked for a trade two months ago.

A source said that Blues GM Doug Armstrong told Tarasenko’s camp that no teams were interested in him. The source did say that the Los Angeles Kings, New Jersey Devils, Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins were among the teams that would take Tarasenko and his contract but the Blues didn’t get an offer they liked.

There are other sources who said that interest is limited and that the Blues are having difficulty in finding anything.

Tarasenko provided a list of 10 teams he’d okay a trade to but may now be open to anything according to a source.

If the Kraken don’t select Tarasenko, it will be back to square one for the Blues. The longer he remains with the Blues, the more salary they’ll likely have to retain.