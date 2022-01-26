NHL Rumors: Staal, Flyers, Oilers, Coyotes, Capitals, Red Wings, and Canucks

Some teams eyeing Staal

TSN: Eric Staal will play for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but he’s getting some NHL interest for when he returns to North America according to Chris Johnston.

“… there’s been a couple teams all year that have kind of kept an open line of communication with the idea of potentially adding him later in the year on a cheap deal before the deadline, and so, on the other side of the Olympics, assuming it goes well, don’t be surprised to see him end up in an NHL jersey.”

Quick hits on the Flyers, Oilers, Coyotes, Capitals, Red Wings, and Canucks

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk noted that he wasn’t looking forward to playing in Canada and wanted to get out quick. Many others are thinking the same and may not want to be traded at the deadline to a Canadian team. At least one big-named rental player has indicated he won’t come to Canada.

The Philadelphia Flyers think that backup goaltender Martin Jones can fetch more than a late-round draft pick at the deadline. He’d be an Edmonton Oiler by now if they thought differently.

Among the many goaltenders the Oilers have looked at also include: Alexandar Georgiev, Braden Holtby, Ville Husso, Anton Khudobin, Joonas Korpisalo, Vitek Vanecek, Semyon Varlamov.

Oilers GM Ken Holland doesn’t want to move his first- or second-round pick.

The Oilers could look at Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Stenlund for some added size.

The Arizona Coyotes are looking at extending goaltender Karel Vejmelka and not trading him.

Believe that Claude Giroux and his agent will meet over the All-Star break to discuss his future. The Colorado Avalanche could be fit if they could make the money work. They may need to get another team involved which would mean another asset.

The Arizona Coyotes would rather keep forward Lawson Crouse as opposed to trading him.

PHNX Coyotes: Craig Morgan reports that the Coyotes have no intention of trading forward Lawson Crouse.

The Washington Capitals are considering Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Oilers and Capitals are waiting for the NHL’s decision on Evander Kane to come out.

Will the Detroit Red Wings look to give Filip Zadina a fresh start somewhere?

Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn should get some interest at the trade deadline.