NHL Rumors: Stamkos, Brind’amour, and Puljujarvi

Steven Stamkos and the mystery of NHL Playoff Injuries

Joe Smith: This will not sit well with Tampa Bay Lightning fans but Stamkos, as expected, will sit out Saturday’s round robin finale. The forward will not play against the Philadelphia Flyers.

No one is sure of what the injury is but it is clear that the ailment is enough that all precautions are being taken. Stamkos’ status for the first round of the playoffs remains a mystery no one has been able to solve yet.

Rod Brind’Amour‘s stock is rapidly rising

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes have a star on the rise and he is not a player but a coach. Rod Brind’Amour was always thought to be a brilliant mind and player on the ice. However, as a coach he has elevated his stature even higher.

The reality is that after these playoffs, he enters the final year of his contract. Expect owner Tom Dundon to come calling with an extension offer.

I asked ‘Canes owner Tom Dundon via text message this week what his intentions were in regards to Brind’Amour’s contract status.“He is the best,’’ Dundon responded on Tuesday night, shortly after his team won Game 3 over the Rangers.

Again, Carolina can be blunt with negotiating deals but it seems Dundon does not want to play with fire here especially with a good coaching staff in place. One never knows I suppose.

Jesse Puljujarvi inks a new deal overseas BUT…

Chris Johnston: The new Puljujarvi deal with Karpat does indeed include an NHL opt-out clause for the 2020-21 season. There is even talk that the forward is willing to return to Edmonton at some juncture.

It seems like this is the story with an open ending. There has been little talk of an NHL trade for Puljujarvi. Therefore, he may have to prove his mettle in Edmonton once more. Then again, that is up to him.