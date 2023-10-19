NHL Rumors: Stan Bowman, Dan Vladar, Noah Hanifin, and the Nashville Predators

Teams interested in Stan Bowman

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Stan Bowman hasn’t been cleared to return to the NHL and there hasn’t been any details as to when it might happen, but there are teams interested.

“I can tell you guys that clubs do have interest in Bowman in some hiring capacity. However, he’s not allowed to move forward at all until he’s been reinstated by the commissioner.”

The Calgary Flames are talking to teams about Dan Vladar and Noah Hanifin may not be interested in the Flames

The Fourth Period: Multiple sources have said that the Calgary Flames have held exploratory talks with teams about goaltender Dan Vladar. Talks are expected to continue.

Vladar has a year left on his contract at a $2.2 million cap hit.

One source said the asking price this offseason was too high for teams. What the asking price is now is unknown.

It was reported last week that the Flames would revisit contract extension talks with Noah Hanifin but it’s still believed that he’s not interested in signing an extension with them. Unless the Flames are out of the playoff race, it seems unlikely that they would trade him.

The Nashville Predators are looking for some offense

The Fourth Period: The Nashville Predators are in the market for a top-six forward.

TFP’s David Pagnotta said the Predators are one of the teams that have talked to the Vancouver Canucks about Conor Garland. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes have also talked to the Canucks.

The Predators might be willing to move defenseman Dante Fabbro.

Garland has two years left on his contract at a $4.95 million cap hit. Fabbro will be an RFA after the season and carries a $2.5 million cap hit this year.