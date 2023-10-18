NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers are Willing to Weaponize Their Salary Cap Space

TSN 1200: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere on weaponizing their salary cap space.

Host: “Is weaponizing some cap space, could be coming part of the plan Danny as well? I know an unfortunate situation with Ryan Ellis and there could be an LTIR and you know, having a little bit of space as it is. Is that also all part of it? Maybe pick up extra picks and what have you?”

Briere: “Yes. I’m not going to deny that. We’ve already did it earlier this summer with some trades. And, it’s a first, it’s been a while since the Flyers have had some cap room.

So it’s kind of nice, a nice luxury to have and yeah, if there’s teams that need help, they know we have a little bit of cap space. And you know, the return would be to get some younger guys or some draft picks for the future for us.

Host: “There may be a team that ah, that we’re sitting in right now that may need a little bit of help as far as cap space go. Can, and I know you won’t give us any specifics, but have you talked to Pierre Dorion at all about something to help him with his issue here in Ottawa?

Briere: “I’ve talked to many teams about it and I’ve all let them know that there’s a possibility for us to help that way if they were able to help us you know, on the backend with some young guys and prospects.

So, teams I think are very well aware and the position that we’re in and hopefully, we can work together to make something happen but we’ll you know, the future will tell.”

Host: “That’s a savvy answer right there Danny. I like it.”

Other host: “You’re not a young general manager. That was very well said.”