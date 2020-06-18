NHL Rumors: Stars and Khudobin … Canadiens, Byfuglien, Domi and Price

Re-signing Anton Khudobin a priority for the Dallas Stars

Sean Shapiro of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t think that the Dallas Stars will be a team this offseason that will start looking to clear out money.

The Stars will do all they can to re-sign backup goaltender Anton Khudobin. Getting him re-signed is a priority.

It is possible that they won’t be a cap team.

GM Jim Nill‘s job is safe. Their playoff results could determine the fate of interim head coach Rick Bowness. There is also the question if Bowness wants to coach the team long-term.

Not really a fit between Dustin Byfuglien and the Montreal Canadiens

Andrew Berkshire of Sportsnet: (mailbag) The idea of the Montreal Canadiens signing defenseman Dustin Byfuglien this offseason is an interesting one.

The Canadiens could use some more offense from their blue line. Despite being 35-years old, his production hasn’t dropped off when he’s been able to be in the lineup.

Injuries and the level of commitment would be risk factors. Also, with the Canadiens already having Shea Weber and Jeff Petry on the right side, there may not be fit.

Can’t see him getting more than a two-year deal from someone.

What to do with Max Domi and Carey Price?

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Long-term the Montreal Canadiens have some depth down the middle with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Ryan Poehling and Nick Suzuki. Max Domi has been playing the wing but thinks he may be better suited at center. Long-term Domi may not be a fit and believes the Canadiens and Domi could do a one-year deal contract after this season. Domi is a pending RFA.

If the Canadiens don’t see Domi as a centerman, and if they like their depth on the wing, they could use him as a trade chip this offseason. Using Domi as a trade chip has been speculated since last fall.

Not aware that the Canadiens have plans to trade goaltender Carey Price in the future, but it is possible that they look at moving him at some point over the next three to four years. Prospect Cayden Primeau continues to progress and could be an NHL starter one day.

Trading Price may not be easy since he has a no-movement clause and carries a $10.5 million salary cap hit through 2026. Speculation could increase around the Seattle expansion draft.