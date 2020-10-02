NHL Rumors: Stars, Hurricanes, Wild, Jets, Blues, Devils, Ducks, Caps, Pens, Coyotes, Knights, and Flames

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Dallas Stars defensemen Miro Heiskanen and Jamie Oleksiak are entering the final year of their deals. The Stars will try to trade a salary this offseason, though they may have some issues due to trade protections. Pending UFA goaltender Anton Khudobin has likely priced himself out of Dallas. Ben Bishop‘s salary drops to $3.5 million for three more years and his no-trade becomes a partial not trade.

Not confirmed but there is talk that the Carolina Hurricanes could be willing to a eight-year contract extension for Andrei Svechnikov worth $7.5 million per season. Could do a bridge deal if Svechnikov thinks he could do better in a year or two.

The Minnesota Wild asked Dustin Byfuglien if he wanted to play again but agent Ben Hankinson doesn’t think he’ll ever play again.

It’s sounding like the Winnipeg Jets and Patrik Laine are trying to solve an issue. Laine wants to be guaranteed that he’ll play with Mark Scheifele. The Jets won’t do that. Nikolaj Ehlers has term on his deal so the Jets may prefer to not trade him.

The St. Louis Blues will take one more run at Alex Pietrangelo.

The New Jersey Devils would consider moving their No. 18 and No, 20 first round picks. Don’t believe they want to move their No. 7.

The Anaheim Ducks are open to the trade of trading down a few spots from their No. 6.

The Washington Capitals are trying to move salary out so they can re-sign Brenden Dillon.

The goalie trade market is being affected by the number of pending UFA goalies – why give up assets when you can sign a free agent? The Pittsburgh Penguins are finding this out.

The Arizona Coyotes may prefer to keep goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Don’t think the Vegas Golden Knights want to buy out goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Calgary Flames are looking for a goaltender. Trade talks between the Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets have cooled. The Flames blue line could have a completely different look next season. When the Flames were having Taylor Hall trade talks with the New Jersey Devils, defenseman Noah Hanifin was discussed.

Could the Coyotes see what the trade market for Clayton Keller is like?