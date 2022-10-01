NHL Rumors: Stars RFA Jason Robertson, and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “We’re not even sure how long it’s going to last. Again to your point, you look at your watch and it may be over by the time this evening is over. Or, it may drag into training camp and dare we say, past that. And that’s Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars.

40-goal scorer. He’s due a new contract. I think the numbers big.”

Friedman: “Oh yeah. If it’s an eight-year deal it’s huge.”

Marek: “It’s gonna be a massive number.

Friedman: “That’s why I don’t think it’s going to be an eight-year deal. Until proven wrong, I don’t think it’s going to be an eight-year deal.”

Marek: “He’s not at camp.”

Friedman: “My guestimate is three times $7.5 and until I’m proven wrong, I’m going with that. I do think an eight-year deal was discussed. I think the numbers huge. I think he looks at the eight times eights just handed out in St. Louis and says I’m more valuable than that. I would agree.

I don’t see a long-term deal getting done right now unless Dallas does major surgery.”

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim would get lots of interest if he becomes available

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on the Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Travis Sanheim.

Marek: “One of the players I wonder about now, with all of this news, on an expiring contract is Travis Sanheim.

What happens there? There will be a lineup, and I would imagine if I’m Vancouver, I’m looking at Sanheim and thinking, ‘ohh, he would look good next to Hughes. What do you make of Travis Sanheim.”

Friedman: “I think, just to what you were talking about there Jeff. They made a decision not go after Johnny Gaudreau because they said does one player fix out problems, or do several players fix our problems? And they decided to go with option B.

Look, if they get off to a rough start, you’re going to hear rumors of all sorts in Philly. But you’re right. If Sanheim hits the market, there’s going to be a ton of interest.

They got dealt a really, really rough blow.”