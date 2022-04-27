NHL Rumors: Still Some Uncertainty Surrounding Carey Price and the Canadiens Goaltending for Next Season

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Carey Price needed to see his doctor in New York, so why not travel with the team there. If he’s able to, the plan is for him to play in their season finale if he can. And for next season?

“But I think it’s the bigger picture that the Montreal Canadiens and Carey Price have to figure out. Right now, they don’t have an answer to that. Carey Price wants to play next season, that’s the No. 1 thing you need to know. But he also has to get his knee in a place with an off-season workout regimen that gets him ready for that. And to say that’s 100 per cent, that he can get his knee there, I don’t think we can. So there is a bit of uncertainty even though he plans to return next season right now.”

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: The Canadiens have Carey Price listed as day-to-day and you’d think his season is over.

Head coach Martin St. Louis on Price.

“I thought it was a big plus for him to fight and get back from a long year of dealing with his injury. But we knew that it wasn’t just going to be smooth sailing. There’s possibilities and I think that’s where we’re at and that’s why he’s getting looked at.”

St. Louis when asked if he’s spoken to GM Kent Hughes about the Canadiens future goaltending situation.

“It’s not my job. I’m coaching the team. I’ll let them do their job. They have to deal with that.”

Price has four years left at a $10.5 million salary cap hit and $31.25 million salary.

It would be a big surprise if Price were to retire and walk away from the money. If his knee won’t allow him to play, LTIR would be an option. Given his knee issues and cap hit, a trade seems almost impossible. A buyout would carry a $10.083 million cap hit next year, $9.083 million cap for three years, and a $583,338 million cap hit for four years.

Jake Allen has one year left at a $2.875 million cap hit. Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are both pending RFAs.

The Canadiens will try to trade Shea Weber’s LTIR contract that carries a $7.857 million cap hit, as well as Jeff Petry and his three years at $6.25 million.