NHL Rumors: Subban, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Giordano, and the Flames

P.K. Subban on the trade deadline

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils pending UFA defenseman P.K. Subban on the trade deadline: “I understand the business; I know that different things can happen, whether it’s in the offseason; during the season. I’ll deal w/ that stuff if it comes. Right now, I’m just focused on playing. I’m happy playing w/ the teammates that I have.”

Avs and Hurricanes looking to add while the Leafs have limited options

Chris Johnston of the Toronto Star: The Arizona Coyotes have let it be known they’ll take on contracts for future assets.

The Colorado Avalanche had entered the All-Star back on a 15-0-2 run and could be looking to add multiple pieces, with a goaltender included.

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking for a defenseman and have some cap space.

The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have a lot of salary cap space to work and not many 2022 NHL draft picks, but they are all-in this season.

Kraken GM to meet with pending UFA Giordano

NHL.com: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis said he’ll meet with pending UFA defenseman Mark Giordano before the trade deadline to see what he wants to do.

“At some point, we will have a conversation and see what he wants to do. I think every situation is different. Mark’s been in this league for a long time. He’s our captain, and the conversation will be had face to face with him. We will see where he is at and what he wants to do.”

Flames eyeing secondary scoring

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said after talking with Calgary Flames GM Brad Trevliving, the Flames will be looking for some secondary scoring before the March 21st NHL trade deadline. Treliving thinks they can get some better secondary scoring from within but may have to look outside.

“And this is me, not him, I think he’s got natural trade partners in teams like the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in terms of looking at the forward market and in general, it’s interesting to me that a lot of the top playoff contenders are looking at defence, which might give the Flames a bit of an edge in terms of going through the forward market.”