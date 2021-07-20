NHL Rumors: Subban, Makar, Landeskog, Tarasenko, and the Senators

Subban available

Andy Strickland: The New Jersey Devils are trying to find a trade partner for defenseman P.K. Subban. He’s got one year left on his deal at a big cap hit.

Quick hits on Makar, Landeskog and Tarasenko

Account4hockey: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 said that Colorado Avalanche pending RFA defenseman Cale Makar has a higher value than Dallas Stars Miro Heiskanen on a long-term deal.

The Avalanche are not able to give the contract to Landeskog that he wants. There is outside noise and his growing impatience is adding more emotion to it.

The St. Louis Blues had Vladimir Tarasenko retained salary trade offers but didn’t like them enough to make the deal.

Senators looking for a top two center and a top four defenseman

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators would like to add a top two center and a top four defenseman. They’ll likely have to go the trade route as opposed to free agency.

The Sens have two second round picks and six in total that they could use.

The Senators protected forward Logan Brown but he could be moved before the start of next season. A change of scenery may be best for both sides. He will receive a qualifying offer next week from the Senators if he’s still with the team.

Have been told that the Colorado Avalanche haven’t shown much interest in trading Nazem Kadri.

There may be a fit with Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique who played well with Connor Brown and Nick Paul at the World Championships. He has three years left at a $5.825 million cap and is exposed for the expansion draft.

New York Rangers center Ryan Strome had his name come up over the weekend but he may not be much of an upgrade over Josh Norris or Shane Pinto.

Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan could be an option as well.