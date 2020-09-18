NHL Rumors: T.J. Brodie, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, and Marc-Andre Fleury

Brodin’s deal a comparable for Brodie

Eric Francis: When looking at T.J. Brodie‘s next contract, can now use Jonas Brodin‘s seven-year, $6 million per deal as a comparable. They are different types of players, but Brodie offers a lot more on the offensive side of the things and pushes his value higher.

No talk of a lower internal budget for the Sabres

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that he talks with ownership have been about improving and winning and not about potentially having a lower budget.

Canadiens could offer up a defenseman for help up front

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: The Montreal Canadiens have added Jake Allen to backup Carey Price, and Joel Edmundson to the left side of their defense.

They could use some size and scoring up front, and the Canadiens could use a defenseman in a package – Brett Kulak or Victor Mete.

Kulak has two years left on his deal at $1.85 million per and he may have more trade market value than he does if he were to remain with the Canadiens.

Mete is only 22-years old, can still improve and is on a team-friendly contract, so he still holds value to the Canadiens.

Bergevin can see if he can land a scoring forward in free agency before turning to the trade market if he wants.

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: This past Tuesday was the deadline for Marc-Andre Fleury to submit his list of 10 teams that he won’t accept a trade to as part of his modified no-trade clause.

There is lots of speculation that the Vegas Golden Knights want to re-sign Robin Lehner, who would cost at least $5 million per season. Fleury has two years left at $7 million per season.

The team doesn’t have a lot of salary cap space to work with this offseason. If they re-sign Lehner, Fleury will likely be moved out. They could move another contract out, but having $12 million-plus tied up in goalies doesn’t seem likely.