NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Arizona Coyotes

Lightning talking to Tyler Johnson about his no-trade clause

Pierre LeBrun: Have been hearing that the Tampa Bay Lightning have talked to Tyler Johnson‘s reps about working together on a potential move.

Johnson has a full no-trade clause.

Brian Lawton: “This is yr NTC will really hurt clubs. You would think logically the club will ask Johnson NTC, Gourde NTC Killorn limited No Trade, Palat NTC & then out of options to reduce enough AAV to matter. These are tough ?’s. Salary Cap repercussions @NHLBlackhawks did it”

David Pagnotta: Lightning’s Johnson, Ondrej Palat, Yanni Gourde and Braydon Coburn all have a full no-trade clause. Alex Killorn has a 16-team no-trade list that doesn’t kick in until October 9th.

Puck Pedia: “Tyler Johnson has 4 years remaining on 7 year $5M Cap Hit Deal.

14G 31P in 65GP

68% 5v5 GF, 52% DFF (-0.2% rep team), 52% Corsi (+0.7 rel team)

1.82 Points/60″

Lightning restricted free agents

David Pagnotta: The Lightning are expected to begin formal talks with their pending RFAs in Erik Cernak, Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev, Mitchell Stephens, and Carter Verhaeghe today. They have only had minor talks so far.

Coyotes willing take a pick for Hall’s rights

Sportsnet 650: Craig Morgan on Arizona Coyotes pending UFA Taylor Hall: “If a team is willing to give a draft pick for Hall’s negotiating rights, they are willing to do that. It’s pretty clear they are not willing to re-sign Taylor Hall.”

Ekman-Larsson sticking with the Canucks and Bruins

Sportsnet 650: Morgan on Oliver Ekman-Larsson: “I really don’t get the sense that Oliver’s going to list any other teams… I don’t get the sense his camp is going to consider anything other than Boston or Vancouver. They don’t have a lot of leverage right now. If one of the teams drop out then they have no leverage at all.”

Sportsnet 650: Morgan: “I think the #Yotes are pretty clearly looking for futures, picks and prospects. They are looking at kickstarting a rebuild.”

Sportsnet 650: Morgan: “Before OEL signed his extension in Arizona, I think he was going to sign a deal with Boston.”