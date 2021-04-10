NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vegas Golden Knights

The Tampa Bay Lighting 2020 Trade Deadline…was it a model?

Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Tampa Bay Lightning come into this year’s deadline knowing that what happened at last year’s worked. They went on to hoist the Stanley Cup in six games over the Dallas Stars. Was that approach a model of sorts?

Tampa gave up a ton just to acquire Barclay Goodrow and especially Blake Coleman. Yet it worked and the Lightning have their third-line which will be good for years. It is their glue. With the flat cap and multiple years to make a run at friendly rates, Julian Brisebois actually made brilliant moves. They were risky but worked.

Tampa went to the yard sale with specific needs in mind and not the best acquisitions. It worked for them.

For sellers like Buffalo, New Jersey, etc., this is the time to replenish and hope. For contenders like Tampa Bay, this is the time to buy but for need and not for want. Those are truly words to live by.

Will the Vegas Golden Knights Target Scott Laughton and more?

Tom Callahan of Vegas Hockey NOW: Kelly McCrimmon knows his team struggled mightily scoring goals in last year’s playoffs and maybe Scott Laughton is that surprising answer. Laughton could allow players to slide into more comfortable roles and that chemistry could help their playoff run.

Cody Glass has not quite developed into the center that Scott Laughton is now. For Vegas, it could be a nice buffer until Glass is ready. Vegas can win now. Laughton can undeniably give Vegas more of a two-way game from the center position than Glass. That is just a fact.

Now what is intriguing is that Vegas does have a way of making players want to stay. The initial price to acquire them is high but look at how fast Mark Stone signed an extension. Furthermore, the deal for Max Pacioretty and even the signing of Alex Pietrangelo. All that talent and experience could easily make Scott Laughton feel right at home.

That does not mean a trade will happen but the possibilities are there.