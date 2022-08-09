NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, and the Detroit Red Wings

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Should be no issues for Vasilevskiy. Killorn may not be able to retire with the Lightning but some other should

Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag part 1) There doesn’t seem to be a fit for Brian Boyle and the Tampa Bay Lightning as they need more speed at the bottom of their lineup.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is back in Russia but his agent doesn’t expect any issues with him returning to Tampa.

Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag part 2) Alex Killorn has a year left on his contract at a $4.45 million cap. He said he wants to retire with the team but there is some uncertainty if that would happen. Will he take a shorter, cheaper deal to stay with the Lightning? He could be just another tough goodbye for the Lightning.

If Steven Stamkos continues to play well he could sign another contract with the Lightning. Could see Victor Hedman signing another contract and playing into his late 30s. Nikita Kucherov should retire with the Lightning.

Subban and Kessel still linked to the Oilers

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Defenseman P.K. Subban and forward Phil Kessel continue to be linked to the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers GM Ken Holland has two months to solve their salary cap issues and he won’t be in a hurry. One reason not to rush to deal someone like Tyson Barrie is what if Evan Bouchard gets hurt?

Think the Oilers would like to add one more forward on a cheap deal.

Should Red Wings fans be worried about Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi?

Max Bultman of The Athletic: There should be some concern if the Detroit Red Wings don’t sign Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi to contract extensions before the start of the season. GM Steve Yzerman will say they don’t have to get done this offseason.

Both players are eligible to become unrestricted free agents after the season.

If they aren’t signed and the Red Wings aren’t in the playoff race, there will be questions on what to do with them. Larkin has a no-trade clause.

Comparables could have Larkin around $8.6 million.

Would be nervous around Bertuzzi if an extension isn’t in place. He has no trade protection.