NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, and the Top 30 UFAs
The Lightning are open to moving back

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning scouting director Al Murray said they may consider trading down from their first round pick if players they have rated there aren’t available, adding “we’re open to anything.”

Murray said they wouldn’t shy away from drafting Russian players.

Evander Kane not getting the numbers he had hoped for from the Oilers

Andy Strickland: Edmonton Oilers talks with Evander Kane haven’t been what he had hoped. It hasn’t been at the number he had been hoping for. There are several teams that are interested.

Top 30 NHL free agents

The Fourth Period: Looking at the top 30 pending UFAs and the teams they are linked to.

1 Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames
LINKED TO: Calgary, New Jersey, Philadelphia, NY Islanders

2. Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators
LINKED TO: Nashville, NY Islanders, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle

3. Nazem Kadri – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, NY Rangers, Washington, Seattle, Ottawa, Boston

4. Kris Letang – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh

5. Claude Giroux – Florid Panthers
LINKED TO: Ottawa, Colorado, Carolina, Toronto, Edmonton

6. John Klingberg – Dallas Stars
LINKED TO: Dallas, Carolina, Calgary, Pittsburgh, Seattle

7. Valeri Nichushkin – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto, New Jersey, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Seattle, Philadelphia

8. Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh, Colorado, Carolina, Florida

9. Evander Kane – Edmonton Oilers
LINKED TO: Edmonton

10. Andre Burakovsky – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Boston, Buffalo, Carolina, Dallas

11. Ryan Strome – New York Rangers
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Ottawa

12. David Perron – St. Louis Blues
LINKED TO: St. Louis

13. Darcy Kuemper – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto, Washington

14. Jack Campbell – Toronto Maple Leafs
LINKED TO: Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey, Detroit

15. Andrew Copp – New York Rangers
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Los Angeles

16. Ondrej Palat – Tampa Bay Lightning
LINKED TO: Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Toronto, Colorado, Dallas, NY Islanders, Pittsburgh

17. Josh Manson – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Anaheim, Dallas, Philadelphia

18. Marc-Andre Fleury – Minnesota Wild
LINKED TO: Minnesota, Toronto, Colorado, New Jersey

19. Ville Husso – St. Louis Blues
LINKED TO: Edmonton, Toronto, Washington, New Jersey, Buffalo

20. Vincent Trocheck – Carolina Hurricanes
LINKED TO: Carolina, Pittsburgh, Boston

21. Mason Marchment – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Florida, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, Vegas, Edmonton, New Jersey, Tampa Bay, Buffalo

22. Nino Niederreiter – Carolina Hurricanes
LINKED TO: Florida, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, Vegas, Edmonton, New Jersey, Tampa Bay, Buffalo

23. Ilya Mikheyev – Toronto Maple Leafs
LINKED TO: TBD

24. Ben Chiarot – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Los Angeles, Dallas, Calgary, St. Louis

25. Evan Rodrigues – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh

26. Frank Vatrano – New York Rangers
LINKED TO: TBD

27. Max Domi – Toronto Maple Leafs
LINKED TO: Toronto

28. Braden Holtby – Dallas Stars
LINKED TO: TBD

29. Vladislav Namestnikov – – Dallas Stars
LINKED TO: TBD

30. P.K. Subban – New Jersey Devils
LINKED TO: TBD