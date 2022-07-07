NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, and the Top 30 UFAs

The Lightning are open to moving back
Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning scouting director Al Murray said they may consider trading down from their first round pick if players they have rated there aren’t available, adding “we’re open to anything.”
Murray said they wouldn’t shy away from drafting Russian players.
Evander Kane not getting the numbers he had hoped for from the Oilers
Andy Strickland: Edmonton Oilers talks with Evander Kane haven’t been what he had hoped. It hasn’t been at the number he had been hoping for. There are several teams that are interested.
Top 30 NHL free agents
The Fourth Period: Looking at the top 30 pending UFAs and the teams they are linked to.
1 Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames
LINKED TO: Calgary, New Jersey, Philadelphia, NY Islanders
2. Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators
LINKED TO: Nashville, NY Islanders, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle
3. Nazem Kadri – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, NY Rangers, Washington, Seattle, Ottawa, Boston
4. Kris Letang – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh
5. Claude Giroux – Florid Panthers
LINKED TO: Ottawa, Colorado, Carolina, Toronto, Edmonton
6. John Klingberg – Dallas Stars
LINKED TO: Dallas, Carolina, Calgary, Pittsburgh, Seattle
7. Valeri Nichushkin – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto, New Jersey, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Seattle, Philadelphia
8. Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh, Colorado, Carolina, Florida
9. Evander Kane – Edmonton Oilers
LINKED TO: Edmonton
10. Andre Burakovsky – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Boston, Buffalo, Carolina, Dallas
11. Ryan Strome – New York Rangers
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Ottawa
12. David Perron – St. Louis Blues
LINKED TO: St. Louis
13. Darcy Kuemper – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Toronto, Washington
14. Jack Campbell – Toronto Maple Leafs
LINKED TO: Toronto, Edmonton, New Jersey, Detroit
15. Andrew Copp – New York Rangers
LINKED TO: NY Rangers, Los Angeles
16. Ondrej Palat – Tampa Bay Lightning
LINKED TO: Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Toronto, Colorado, Dallas, NY Islanders, Pittsburgh
17. Josh Manson – Colorado Avalanche
LINKED TO: Colorado, Anaheim, Dallas, Philadelphia
18. Marc-Andre Fleury – Minnesota Wild
LINKED TO: Minnesota, Toronto, Colorado, New Jersey
19. Ville Husso – St. Louis Blues
LINKED TO: Edmonton, Toronto, Washington, New Jersey, Buffalo
20. Vincent Trocheck – Carolina Hurricanes
LINKED TO: Carolina, Pittsburgh, Boston
21. Mason Marchment – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Florida, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, Vegas, Edmonton, New Jersey, Tampa Bay, Buffalo
22. Nino Niederreiter – Carolina Hurricanes
LINKED TO: Florida, Boston, Dallas, Toronto, Vegas, Edmonton, New Jersey, Tampa Bay, Buffalo
23. Ilya Mikheyev – Toronto Maple Leafs
LINKED TO: TBD
24. Ben Chiarot – Florida Panthers
LINKED TO: Los Angeles, Dallas, Calgary, St. Louis
25. Evan Rodrigues – Pittsburgh Penguins
LINKED TO: Pittsburgh
26. Frank Vatrano – New York Rangers
LINKED TO: TBD
27. Max Domi – Toronto Maple Leafs
LINKED TO: Toronto
28. Braden Holtby – Dallas Stars
LINKED TO: TBD
29. Vladislav Namestnikov – – Dallas Stars
LINKED TO: TBD
30. P.K. Subban – New Jersey Devils
LINKED TO: TBD