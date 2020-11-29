NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning – Sergachev, Cirelli, Cernak, And Their Cap Situation

The Lightning are over the cap with Cirelli and Cernak left to re-sign

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: After re-signing defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to a three-year deal worth $4.8 million, the Tampa Bay Lightning are now about $2 million over the $81.5 million salary cap ceiling. Teams are allowed to go over the cap by 10 percent during the offseason.

The Lightning have a history of signing their RFAs to bridge deals before locking them up long-term. Sergachev will be an RFA when his deal expires.

Their current cap situation made it difficult to go like Seth Jones (six and $5.4 million), Jaccob Slavin (seven and $5.3 million) and Ivan Provorov (six and $6.75 million) for Sergachev.

The Lightning still have lots of work to do as they need to clear salary, as well as re-signing Erik Cernak and Anthony Cirelli. GM Julien BriseBois has said that re-signing Cirelli is a priority.

It’s unlikely the Lightning will ‘win’ any cap cutting trade. Not many teams have cap space. Tyler Johnson and his $5 million per season for four more years went unclaimed on waivers. Alex Killorn has a modified no-trade. Ondrej Palat has a full no-trade clause. Even Steven Stamkos and his no-movement have been in the trade rumors.

A short-term deal for Cirelli could be in the $3-4 million range. Unless the Lightning can LTIR someone, they may need to move out a salary or two.

Now is the perfect time for some team to offer sheet Cirelli.

Doesn’t sound like anything is imminent for Cirelli

TSN: Pierre LeBrun reported late last week that there doesn’t appear to be much movement on a new contract for Lightning RFA forward Anthony Cirelli.

Cirelli’s agent Pat Morris: “Nothing new to report.”

The 23-year old Cirelli recorded 16 goals and 28 assists in 68 games last season. In 25 playoff games he scored three goals and added six assists.