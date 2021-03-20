NHL Rumors: Tanner Pearson, A Quiet Deadline? The Top Pending UFAs

Does Pearson’s injury potential take him off the trade market?

Rick Dhaliwal: If the Vancouver Canucks are unable to reach an extension with pending unrestricted free agent forward Tanner Pearson, his lower-body injury he just sustained could ‘muddy the waters’ with regards to any trade. (he could be out for four weeks with a lower-body injury.)

A quiet trade deadline?

John Rodenburgh: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion on TSN 1200 on the trade deadline: “Will be a quiet trade deadline. Will be a buyers market not a sellers market”

Notes on the top 12 pending UFAs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Looking at the top pending NHL unrestricted free agents.

1. Alex Ovechkin – Washington Capitals – metaratings.ru reported that the Capitals a proposed three to five years at between $9.5 and $10 million.

2. Dougie Hamilton – Carolina Hurricanes – Hamilton will look for Alex Pietrangelo‘s $8.8 million AAV and the Canes will counter with Torey Krug‘s $6.5 million.

3. Philipp Grubauer – Colorado Avalanche – Grubauer having a Vezina-type year.

4. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers – Found his groove in Edmonton and will be looking to cash in.

5. Gabriel Landeskog – Colorado Avalanche – Would a five-year, $35 million deal work?

6. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Edmonton Oilers – Mark Spector thinks he could be looking for $8.5 million but the Oilers will likely be less than that.

7. Taylor Hall – Buffalo Sabres – Has struggled with everyone else in Buffalo this season.

8. Frederik Andersen – Toronto Maple Leafs – How he performs in the playoffs could determine if he’s back with the Leafs.

9. Zach Hyman – Toronto Maple Leafs – Would love to stay in Toronto. May have to wait until after the expansion draft.

10. Kyle Palmieri – New Jersey Devils – Extension talks have begun but a deadline trade is a possibility.

11. Tuukka Rask – Boston Bruins – Has said he only wants to play for the Bruins but could consider retirement.

12. Phillip Danault – Montreal Canadiens – Reports have him rejecting a six-year, $30 million deal this offseason.