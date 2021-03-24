NHL Rumors: Tanner Pearson and More Chicago Blackhawks Musings

Tanner Pearson and the Vancouver Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal and Thomas Drance: Again, the Tanner Pearson talk persists. Hot streak or no hot streak, the Vancouver Canucks are entertaining options — even with Pearson. With a couple of waiver-wire moves, it is likely that Vancouver will sell some expiring deals, etc. at the trade deadline.

It is why the Pearson chatter becomes interesting. There is that lateral move with Jake Virtanen for Danton Heinen. So, basically, the Vancouver Canucks expect to sell with an eye towards peaking at the trade market. One cannot usually have both but this trade deadline expects to feature a little of everything.

Now, an ankle injury to Pearson could change things. If it is a high-ankle sprain, Vancouver will have to look for other options to “sell”. Either way, Jim Benning will have to decide at some point soon.

More Chicago Blackhawks musings

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Bubble teams like the Chicago Blackhawks have evolving decisions to make. Week to week and even day by day, trade deadline perspectives change.

Even Mattias Janmark knows the deal with the deadline.

“I’m pretty used to it,” Janmark said. “I’ve been on one-year deals the last four years, so I’m trying not to think much about it. You’re always aware the deadline’s coming up, but it’s out of your control. I signed a one-year deal to improve my value and set myself up for the future. Whether that’s here or somewhere else, we’ll see.”

Again, with this unique position Chicago is in, there are contracts and deals to consider. Could the Blackhawks even move Dylan Strome? In theory, it is possible but not likely. There are many options where Stan Bowman and company can go.

This is a team and management that knows they are exceeding expectations. Chicago could even take on a bad contract for sweeteners too with all of their LTIR space. Again, there are lots to consider and many moving parts with this trade deadline. Perspective is king here but time may be even more.