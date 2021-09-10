NHL Rumors: Tarasenko, Hughes, Pettersson, Eichel, Mikheyev, Hertl, Chychrun, Kessel and Bozak

Will it take a third team involved for the Blues to move Tarasenko?

Andy Strickland: Still believe that the St. Louis Blues will trade forward Vladimir Tarasenko.

It might take a third team to get involved to make it happen. There is at least one team that is willing to get involved and retain a portion of Tarasenko’s salary.

Hughes, Pettersson and Canucks back and forth continues

Irfaan Gaffar: The Vancouver Canucks continue to go back and forth with restricted free agents Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson.

From the last report received, there hadn’t been much going on, which is all part of negotiations and the process. How things progress over the next couple of weeks will be interesting.

Rumor hits on Eichel, Hughes, Pettersson, Mikheyev, Hertl, Chychrun, Kessel and Bozak

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Buffalo Sabres have had an “introductory meeting” with Jack Eichel‘s new agents. They are trying to keep things quiet. Believe that the Sabres have reached out again to teams that were interested before.

Believe that there has been more progress between the Vancouver Canucks and RFA defenseman Quinn Hughes than there has been for RFA forward Elias Pettersson. Is Pettersson’s camp waiting to see what happens with the contract between the Minnesota Wild and Kirill Kaprizov?

Several sources have said that Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ilya Mikheyev asked for a trade after last season but the Maple Leafs don’t want to trade him. They are thinner on the left side and think that he’ll have a good season. His role and ice-time appear to be his concern.

San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson has told teams that he wants to extend Tomas Hertl and will talk to Hertl when he gets to town.

Friedman doesn’t believe the Jakob Chychrun trade rumors but does think that teams will have an eye on Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel. There was some interest around the draft, including the Sharks.

Tyler Bozak could make a decision on where to play next season in the next couple of days. Would the Pittsburgh Penguins be interested now with the injuries to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin?