NHL Rumors: Tarasenko, Krug, Klingberg, Robertson, Oettinger and Kaprizov

Vladimir Tarasenko still wants a trade

Frank Seravalli: St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko would like to be traded and he doesn’t plan on rescinding his trade request.

Kevin Weekes: Blues Tarasenko is getting some trade interest. He’s coming off an 82 point season.

Cap Friendly: Tarasenko is in the last year of his eight-year contract that carries a $7.5 million cap hit.

He has a full no-trade clause and would have to agree to waive it.

James O’Brien: “Trading Vladimir Tarasenko would be a sell-high move for the Blues. Honestly still wondering about his shoulder and his long-term effectiveness. At least in the seemingly likely event that his next contract won’t be cheap.”

Gauging interest in Torey Krug

Frank Seravalli: The St. Louis Blues are gauging the trade interest in defenseman Torey Krug.

On Stars Klingberg, Robertson and Oettinger

Frank Seravalli: There doesn’t appear to be a deal worked about between the Dallas Stars and pending UFA defenseman John Klingberg. He’ll be going to free agency.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said that contract talks with pending RFA Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger are ongoing.

There has been no indication if they are looking at a bridge deal or a long-term deal.

The Wild are not worried about Kaprizov yet

Andrew Zadarnowski: From Sport-Express, when Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov heard about Ivan Fedotov’s arrest, he reportedly headed back to the U.S. He has been linked to fraudulent military IDs that were sold to players. He is reportedly wanted in Russia.

Michael Russo: A Wild source said that Kaprizov is not in U.S.

Michael Russo: Wild GM Bill Guerin on the Kaprizov reports: “We’re trying to find out as much as we can, but we’re not worried too much about it. We’re not going to push the panic button. We’re just trying to gather information and find out if this is even credible.”