NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall, Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Hall has been looking Bruins since the offseason

John Vogl: Taylor Hall said that his no-movement helped steer things towards the Boston Bruins. Hall had wanted to sign with the Bruins this past offseason. Hall wouldn’t say if Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams presented him with any other trade options.

Fluto Shinzawa: Hall plans on driving to Boston today and hopes to be in the lineup tomorrow.

Stephen Whyno: Hall was “really close” to signing with the Bruins in the offseason.

“I was ready to come to Boston. It didn’t work out, and I had to choose between some other options.”

The Oilers and Hall

Lowetide: On the Edmonton Oilers and Taylor Hall: “These are facts: Edmonton could have exceeded the package, Hall could choose destination, Holland said he wasn’t going to trade the 1sr rder. It was a case of “he’s just not that into you” and my guess is Holland didn’t pursue heavily.”

On the Leafs interest in Hall

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Chris Johnston on Sportsnet on the Maple Leafs interest in Taylor Hall: “They had conversations there, but my sense is they were never close to anything. They weren’t knocking down the door… I don’t get the sense they ever really wanted him.”

Oilers options

Jonathan Willis: The Edmonton Oilers should be looking for center at the deadline. Derek Ryan or maybe Brandon Sutter would be better than Luke Glendening.

The left wing market is a little today after yesterday’s trades. There are left-handed defensemen out there that are upgrades for the Oilers but they come at a cost.

Maple Leafs defense options

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Chris Johnston on Sportsnet on the Toronto Maple Leafs: “I know the Leafs are not done. They still have at least one more move coming. I think it is likely to be a depth defenseman.”

Luke Fox: Defensemen the Leafs could look at include Alex Goligoski, Jamie Oleksiak, Dmitry Kulikov, Marc Staal, Erik Gudbranson, Michael Del Zotto.