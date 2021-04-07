NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall, Josh Manson and Henrik Lundqvist

Hall trade talks picking up

TSN: Darren Dreger on the Buffalo Sabres holding out forward Taylor Hall for last night’s game as trade talks are picking up a bit involving the pending UFA.

“What that tells us is that GM Kevyn Adams has advanced trade discussions regarding Hall. Things have intensified with at least a couple of teams. The Sabres will play four times before Monday’s deadline. It’s very unlikely that Hall makes it until Monday . Things are picking up on the discussion front with the Sabres with at least a couple of contending teams.”

Teams calling the Ducks about Manson

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that Anaheim Ducks are listening to calls on defenseman Josh Manson. The Ducks really like Manson but he has a year left on his contract and they are looking to get younger.

‘They’ve had a few calls on Manson but teams are going to have to step up. We’re talking top prospect and a first-round pick to get your hands on Manson, whose rugged game certainly is accentuated during the playoffs. Teams that are believed to have shown interest over the last few weeks are Winnipeg and Carolina, but again, they’re going to have to pay a price to get him out of Anaheim.”

Dreger adds that Manson is definitely on the Winnipeg Jets list.

Do the Capitals have a veteran goalie already in the organization?

TSN: Frank Seravalli notes that the Washington Capitals are checking out the veteran goalie trade market, but they may have a veteran already in the organization.