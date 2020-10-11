NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall, Mike Hoffman, Tyler Toffoli, and the Vancouver Canucks

Hoffman and Hall tied together

Pierre LeBrun: Unrestricted free agent winger Mike Hoffman is still getting interest from five or six teams. There is some overlap from teams that are interested in Taylor Hall.

The Nashville Predators are believed to be one of the teams that are interested in both Hoffman and Hall.

Believe that the Florida Panthers have circled back to Hoffman.

Hall narrowing list, Hoffman and Toffoli patient

David Pagnotta: Taylor Hall is narrowing down his list of interested teams.

Have been told that Mike Hoffman and Tyler Toffoli are being patient waiting for Hall to decide. They may wait until after Hall signs.

On the Vancouver Canucks

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal yesterday on TSN 1040 on the Vancouver Canucks.

On Oscar Fantenberg: “Canucks have remained interest in Oscar Fantenberg, that’s a depth signing but they need help on the blueline.”

On Troy Stecher: “Canucks called Stecher today, he could’ve been back in Vancouver but they were in on Tyson Barrie, Stecher’s camp couldn’t keep waiting, it was a timing issue not a money issue.”

“There were 5-10 teams in on Troy (including the Calgary Flames), the Leafs called as well, he’s a great kid with great character, there was interest from the Canucks, but again it had nothing to do with matching money, it was a timing issue.”

On Tyler Toffoli: “Don’t think the Canucks have checked back in on Toffoli, believe their efforts are all focused on finding Tanev’s replacement and patching up the defense.”

On Chris Tanev: “Canucks did check in on Tanev really late yesterday and made an offer – the offer was 2 years, $4M – the fourth year in Calgary was what he wanted, the Leafs made an offer for under $4M.”

“If the Canucks offered Tanev 2 x $4M, that shows you what they’re thinking in free agency, how much they’re willing to spend at this point in free agency.”

On free agency: “Hard to say, Canucks are looking at defensemen right now, there isn’t urgency to address the forward group… Travis Green probably lost sleep last night losing Tanev & Stecher, don’t think they’re worried about forwards.”

“Travis Green has lost Markstrom, Tanev, Toffoli, Tanev & Stecher. They’re replaced Holtby, but haven’t addressed the rest, would love to know what Travis thinks of what’s happened.”