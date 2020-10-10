NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall Roundup After Day One Of Free Agency

Taylor Hall talk after day one of free agency

Darren Dreger: “Multiple teams. Multiple options be sorted through by the Hall camp this morning. Working on carving out a short list of clubs.”

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: It’s believed that the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins have made short-term offers to Taylor Hall. The Nashville Predators are believed to be offering more term and more money.

Avs GM Joe Sakic has said recently that they wouldn’t be making any big offers on free agency, he did say he had some flexibility.

Jason Gregor: (last night) Think the frontrunners for Hall are the Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins, and Nashville Predators. The Montreal Canadiens could surprise but wouldn’t bet on them.

David Pagnotta: Sounds like the Bruins made a short-term offer to Hall. There are other teams interested and he’s going over his options.

Nicholas Gross: A short-term deal for Hall would be ideal for the Bruins as their core probably only has a year to three years left to contend.

WGR 550: Darren Dreger yesterday: “I think Kevyn Adams is going to be involved in free agency today. Buffalo is on the list of teams that expected to talk and present their pitch to Taylor Hall.”

WGR 550: Dreger: “I think there will be some creative opportunities for Taylor Hall in free agency. He wants to win now, and he’s willing to take a short-term deal now and then roll the dice with a long-term deal later.”

WGR 550: Dreger: “Buffalo would be among at least 10 teams that will express interest in Taylor Hall. I’m not putting them in the top-five teams that are in contention to land him, but they will express interest.”

Lance Lysowski: Taylor Hall is not among the expected players would think the Sabres were trying to sign yesterday.

@Account4Hockey: Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 yesterday morning thought the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins were interested in Hall.