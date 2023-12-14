NHL Rumors: Teams are monitoring the Andrei Kuzmenko situation in Vancouver

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor on the report that teams are calling the Vancouver Canucks about forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

Taylor: “The other thing we heard on the weekend, I don’t know if this was your buddy (Dan) Milstein or well happened. But what we heard on the weekend is that teams are calling the Canucks about Andrei Kuzmenko.

Which leads to the question, why would they call on the Canucks about Andre Kuzmenko when he only has four goals this year? Is there really that much interest in a player who is under producing at this point?

Dhaliwal: “Yeah”

Taylor: “Has been has been relegated to the fourth line and is making five and a half million dollars on the cap. What are you hearing?

Dhaliwal: “Okay, so teams are calling on Kuzmenko to get information. Teams are monitoring the situation but ideally, the Canucks would like the player to get back on track.

So, Kuzmenko’s feeling the pressure right now, Donnie, you could see it. Carolina we talked about this before the show, he squeezed in his stick. That you mentioned he had two great chances against Carolina, didn’t shoot. So we could, 10 minutes, fourth-line. he’s not playing with guys who are gonna get them out of the slump Don. You know that he’s playing on the fourth line, 10 minutes, that’s not…”

Taylor: “I hate that argument.”

Dhaliwal: “Why? So he’s got goals. He can’t score so you stick them on the fourth line with two guys that are not known for scoring Don. How does that work?”

Taylor: “If you’re worth five and a half billion dollars, you should do some things yourself. That’s the way I look at it.”

Dhaliwal: Good point. Now…”

Taylor: “You’re agreeing with me?”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah.

It’s a situation being monitored here and by other teams. Agent Dan Milstein told me today, but he’s not worried about the situation. He’s worked with the Canucks to make it work. We know Donnie, he’s got a great relationship with Canucks front office. We will see where this Kuzmenko situation goes but certainly doesn’t sound like anything’s imminent. It’s in the early stages, a feeling out processes as they say, Donnie.”

Taylor: “Yeah. And Tocchet wants him to forecheck. Wants him to work harder.

Dhaliwal: “Backcheck”

Taylor: “When I hear forecheck, I hear you have to work harder.

Dhaliwal: “Yeah, you do.”

Taylor: “Right.

Dhaliwal: “And he’s got to, and here’s the greatest thing that Kuzmenko can say, look at (Nils) Hoglander, fourth-line, healthy scratch and now he’s worked his way up into the top-six and he was on the ice late against Carolina defending a one goal lead by the Canucks. If there’s any not, just for Kuzmenko for all hockey players, when adversity hits do what Hoglander did. Just shut the, zip the lip, and just work hard and get back in the coach is good books.”

Taylor: “That’s a great example for Kuzmenko. It’s the greatest thing that Tocchet can say.

Dhaliwal” That’s it.

Taylor: “Say, hey look, listen, you can get out of the doghouse. Look at number 21, look at Nils Hoglander. I was down on him. He turned his game around, so can you. Right?”

Dhaliwal: “100%”

Taylor: “It’s just strange because, well 39 goals last year in his first go round in the NHL. Pretty impressive. He gets himself an outstanding shape, reportedly. We saw the pictures in Bali in the offseason and he’s under producing.

Dhaliwal: ” goals. I didn’t see it. Everyone saw regression with Kuzmenko, but I, okay even if you put the regression in, his shooting percentage was number one of the NHL last year. I still expect to 25-30, maybe 28, but I did not expect Christmas coming around the corner. He’s got goals didn’t see it Don.

