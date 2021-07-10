NHL Rumors: Teams Calling the Florida Panthers About Chris Driedger

Pierre LeBrun: There have been teams calling the Florida Panthers about pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Chris Driedger. They could be getting a jump on talks by acquiring his rights.

There is also the expansion draft to consider. Will the Kraken be interested?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on That’s Hockey when asked about Florida Panthers trading the rights to pending UFA goaltender Chris Driedger.

** NHLRumors.com transcription