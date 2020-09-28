NHL Rumors: Teams Inquiring About Jack Eichel’s availability

Teams inquiring about Jack Eichel‘s availability

Bob McKenzie: Started making some calls today and heard that Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel is in trade rumors. There is some talk that he may have recently asked for a trade and that the New York Rangers were one of the interested teams.

Bob McKenzie: Eichel’s agent Peter Fish: “I hear that (trade talk) a lot. Jack wants to win, he’s frustrated (not winning) but, no, he doesn’t want out. Jack is preparing to head to Buffalo at some point here and prepare for the season, whenever that may be. That’s all he controls.”

Bob McKenzie: Sounds like the Sabres aren’t shopping Eichel and that they don’t really want to trade him, but teams have been calling GM Kevyn Adams to see if he could be available. The Rangers are believed to be a team that called.

Bob McKenzie: Not much traction was gain in any of the talks though. It’s believed that the Sabres and Eichel have talked about the team trying to get better and that they are hoping it’s soon than later.

Bob McKenzie: So it doesn’t seem like Eichel is wanting out of Buffalo and that they really don’t want to trade him.

Some fallout from McKenzie’s tweets about Eichel

Vince Mercogliano: “I’m just spitballing, but you have to figure that trade would start with two first-round picks (No. 22 this year and unprotected in 2021), plus Kravtsov, maybe Strome (if BUF wants him) and more.”

Vince Mercogliano: “Financially, it would be tough to fit Eichel’s $10M AAV. Assume Hank buyout and Strome is gone, plus $8-9 million total to pay Tony, Lemieux and Georgiev. They’d have to fill out bottom of the roster will ELC guys — and even then they’d probably need to clear more salary.”

Joe Haggerty: “If I’m the Boston Bruins trying to pry Jack Eichel away from the Buffalo Sabres, ”

Jason Gregor: “I’d trade the #1 pick (plus more) for Jack Eichel in a heartbeat. You’d think Buffalo would learn after the disastrous Ryan O’Reilly trade that trading away proven top-end talent for picks and players is a bad idea.”

Shawn Simpson: “Trading Eichel the player is tough, trading Eichel the person is easy.”