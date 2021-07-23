NHL Rumors: Teams to Watch Tonight, Red Wings, Flyers, and the Blues

Four teams to keep an eye on at the 2021 NHL draft

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman on teams to watch at the 2021 NHL draft that could be active: Columbus Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Kraken.

Red Wings Bertuzzi still getting interest

David Pagnotta: The Detroit Red Wings and arbitration eligible RFA forward Tyler Bertuzzi haven’t had any recent talks. There are still teams that are interested in Bertuzzi.

Flyers notes on Eichel, Reinhart, Ristolainen and Gostisbehere

WGR 550: Elliotte Friedman on WGR 550 radio on the Philadelphia Flyers: “I’ve heard the Flyers are out on Jack Eichel, but they have talked about Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen. The acquisition of Ryan Ellis may change their situation on Ristolainen, though.”

Charlie O’Connor: GM Fletcher said they are looking for a right-handed defenseman. They do have some internal options but adds “a right shot would be great.”

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that the price the Seattle Kraken wanted to take defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was much higher than what he paid the Coyotes.

Sam Charchidi: Fletcher said the one team asked for a first-round pick to take Gostisbehere.

Bill Meltzer: Fletcher said he spoke to every team over the past half year about Gostisbehere. One team asked him for Cam York, with another asking for the No. 13 pick.

Blues Schwartz wants to test free agency … Landeskog speculation cools

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that pending UFA forward Jaden Schwartz wants to test free agency. Armstrong said the sides are still talking, and the same goes for Mike Hoffman and Tyler Bozak.

Jeremy Rutherford: GM Armstrong said that if Schwartz leaves they could move Brayden Schenn to left wing and have Ryan O’Reilly and Robert Thomas down the middle.

Andy Strickland: The Gabriel Landeskog to the Blues has lost some steam.

Landeskog would have some interest in Florida, Seattle and a few other teams if he doesn’t work out an extension with the Colorado Avalanche.

Jim Thomas: GM Armstrong said that Vladimir Tarasenko‘s new agent Paul Theofanous contract him a couple of days after the season was over to ask for a trade.