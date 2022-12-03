NHL Rumors: Thatcher Demko, Cole Caufield, and David Pastrnak

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Could the LA Kings look at Thatcher Demko later on in the season

@Account4Hockey: Darren Dreger said last week on Sabres Live that an NHL executive said to him that the Los Angeles Kings could look at taking a run at Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko later on in the season. (Before Demko was injured)

Cole Caufield could become the Canadiens highest paid active player

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are expected to start contract extension talks with forward Cole Caufield and he could become the highest-paid Canadiens player (excluding Carey Price LTIR contract). Nick Suzuki carries a $7.85 million cap hit.

Recent long-term deals signed by RFAs include Roope Hintz ($8.45 million per). Jordan Kyrou ($8.125M), Robert Thomas ($8.125M), Tim Stutzle ($8.35M) and Josh Norris ($7.95M).

Caufield could come in around $8 million on an eight-year deal.

The Bruins and David Pastrnak‘s camp talk on a regular basis

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak’s agent, J.P. Barry said in an email that he is in constant communication with Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney,

“I continue to speak to Don on a regular basis. I can’t really go into specifics as it doesn’t really help the process at this stage,” told BHN Thursday morning.

Sweeney back on October 27th:

“J.P. and I talk almost every day, as Pasta references. Just trying to find the common ground, and hopefully we get to a point that we can announce, but we’re not there. Other than the appetites that I referenced, communication has been good. Just haven’t found the end point yet.”

One NHL executive wondered if there comes a point where the sides just shelve it and focus on the season. He added that it doesn’t mean they won’t sign him at all.